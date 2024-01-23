Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

