Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $341.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

