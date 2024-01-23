Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,857 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

