Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

