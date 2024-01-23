Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

CCI stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

