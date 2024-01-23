Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $240.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

