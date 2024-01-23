Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,978,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,635,000 after buying an additional 1,493,897 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

SRE opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.