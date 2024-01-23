Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.48 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 223.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

