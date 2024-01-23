Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.73 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $510.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

