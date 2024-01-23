Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.