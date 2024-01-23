Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.68 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

