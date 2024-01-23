Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $876.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $556.77 and a 1-year high of $879.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $819.32 and its 200-day moving average is $756.67.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

