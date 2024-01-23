Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

