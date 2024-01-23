Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 24.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

