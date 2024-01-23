Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 5,504 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $510.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

