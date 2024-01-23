Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

