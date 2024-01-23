Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 689.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.43 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.52 and its 200 day moving average is $367.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

