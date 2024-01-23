Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 2.2 %

YUMC opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

