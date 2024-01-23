Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,113 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $473.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.81 and its 200-day moving average is $415.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $477.37.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

