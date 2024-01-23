Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 223.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

