Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $623.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $628.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.39.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.59.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

