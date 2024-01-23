Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $260.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

