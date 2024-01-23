Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 35,151 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,151 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

