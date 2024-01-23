Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

