Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 5,074 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.