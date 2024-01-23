Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,974,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.