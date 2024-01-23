Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

