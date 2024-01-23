Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

