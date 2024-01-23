EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 1,817 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

