EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 6,560 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

EW opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

