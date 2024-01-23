Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.