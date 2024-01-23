Empirical Finance LLC Buys 360 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

