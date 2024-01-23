Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $44,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,039,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 796.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,177,000 after buying an additional 1,593,568 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

