Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 408 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BOX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.91.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

