Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 524 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1128 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

