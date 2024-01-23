Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CHE opened at $604.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $489.54 and a 1-year high of $610.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average of $545.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

