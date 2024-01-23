Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

