Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

MS opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

