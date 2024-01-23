Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %

PACCAR stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

