Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VBK stock opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

