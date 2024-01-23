Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 211 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

