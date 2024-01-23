Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 397 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bunge Global by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

