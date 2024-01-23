Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 4,364 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

