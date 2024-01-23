Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

