Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

