Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.