Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $438.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.84 and its 200 day moving average is $407.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

