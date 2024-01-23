Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

