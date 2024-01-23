Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.