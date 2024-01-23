Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $406.47 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

